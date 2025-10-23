IHC larger bench suspends order lifting ban on prisoners' political discussions

Police personnel stand outside the entrance of Adiala jail during a hearing of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, in Rawalpindi on January 30, 2024. — AFP

IHC larger bench suspends single bench verdict.

Punjab govt files intra-court appeal in case.

Punjab AG presents arguments in hearing.



ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s larger bench on Thursday suspended the single bench verdict that had struck down a clause in the Punjab Prison Rules banning political conversations among inmates in jails.

The order came in response to an intra-court appeal filed by the Punjab government, challenging the earlier ruling issued by Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan.

The single bench had previously declared the ban unconstitutional, stating that it violated the right to freedom of expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

The clause, under Section 265 of the Pakistan Prison Rules (1978), had prohibited prisoners from engaging in political discussions within jail premises.

During Thursday’s hearing, Punjab Advocate General Amjad Pervaiz presented arguments in support of the government’s plea, urging the court to restore the enforcement of the prison rules until a final decision is reached.

The larger bench accepted the appeal and temporarily suspended the earlier judgment.

Separately, the larger bench — headed by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar — also took up all 11 petitions filed by PTI leaders regarding Imran’s jail visitation.

The court directed the Adiala jail superintendent to implement the court’s March 24 decision regarding jail meetings with the PTI founder.

It is pertinent to mention here that in March this year, the same three-member bench had reinstated twice-weekly meetings with the jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, allowing them to take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs).