Buckingham palace shares major details on King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit

King Charles, Queen Camilla enter Basilica via 'Holy Door'

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a historic ecumenical service at the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul's Outside the Walls in Rome on Thursday.

During their visit, the monarch was formally bestowed the title of 'Royal Confrater.'

Advertisement

Buckingham palace shared details from the ceremony via the royal family's official Instagram handle.

Alongside a carousel of photos, showcasing King Charles being seated in a specially created chair, the caption read, "In the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls, The King and Queen have attended an ecumenical service, to mark His Majesty becoming ‘Royal Confrater’ of the Abbey of St. Paul."

"The King sat in a specially created seat – given in honour of His Majesty becoming Royal Confrater," it continued.

Further reading, "This gift of ‘confraternity’ – a recognition of spiritual fellowship – symbolises the historic links between the English monarchy and the Basilica and Abbey of St Paul’s Outside the Walls. It also reflects the mutual recognition between Pope Leo and His Majesty as Heads of State."

"St Paul’s is recognised as the Papal Basilica where reconciliation, ecumenism and relationships across the Christian faith are celebrated," it read further, before concluding that King Charles and Queen Camilla entered the Basilica via the Holy Door, which is "opened to the public every twenty-five years, during a Jubilee Year."