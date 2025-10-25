Pakistan, Iran pledge port-to-port cooperation to boost blue economy

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry talking to Iran's Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh who called on him in Islamabad, October 25, 2025. — APP

Iranian minister terms ports gateways for regional commerce.

Pakistani minister proposes ferry service for pilgrims, traders.

Both sides commit enhanced transport, maritime collaboration.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Saturday vowed to deepen port-to-port cooperation to boost their respective blue economies, emphasising the importance of enhancing regional connectivity to promote trade and investment.

The development came during a meeting between Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and Iran's Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh.

During the meeting, both sides discussed exploring new avenues for cooperation in the blue economy.

Sadegh termed the two countries' ports their major economic assets that "can serve as gateways for regional commerce."

She emphasised the shared commitment of Pakistan and Iran to strengthening port-to-port cooperation, and exploring new trade routes in the Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf.

The Iranian minister was of the view that the two nations could open new avenues for regional trade by improving bilateral maritime and transport connectivity.

The high-level meeting comes just days after Pakistan revised its business-to-business (B2B) Barter Trade Mechanism with Iran, Russia, and Afghanistan.

In a notification dated October 17, the Ministry of Commerce eased several conditions for barter trade with the three countries.

In today's meeting, Minister Chaudhry proposed the launch of a ferry service between Pakistan and Iran.

Chaudhry emphasised that the service would provide an affordable and efficient transport alternative for both pilgrims and traders.

"Such a ferry service would not only enhance bilateral trade but also offer a cost-effective travel option for pilgrims visiting Iran and Iraq," Chaudhry said.

Pakistan would welcome any Iranian company interested in operating such a service, he added.

Chaudhry also informed the Iranian minister about Pakistan's plans for a "centralised pilgrim management policy", set to be implemented next year.

The minister said that the policy would require Pakistani pilgrims to travel through registered tour operators.

"Iran can gain significant financial benefits from the growing flow of Pakistani pilgrims," he added.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to boost cooperation in the maritime and transport sectors.

In a separate meeting between Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Sadegh in the federal capital, the two agreed to form a joint committee to address issues related to border trade and logistics.

The joint committee, comprising officials from both sides, will submit its final report within a week. It will focus on addressing logistical hurdles faced by Iranian commercial trucks entering Pakistan.