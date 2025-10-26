 
'Only eligible franchises to get new PSL contracts'

New contract will be signed on the basis of the valuation report

Sohail Imran
October 26, 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets a charter firm’s representatives for new contracts with franchises on October 26, 2025.— Reporter
Ahead of the expiration of the current franchises' contracts in December, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) administration has prepared for a decade-long new venture based on valuation reports compiled by chartered firms.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the franchise market value will be decided by the chartered firms, and only eligible franchises will get a contract.

In a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday, charter firm’s representatives, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PSL Salman Naseer and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sameer Syed, shared a valuation report.

Chairman Naqvi, following a review and inquiring about the report, directed them to meet franchise owners to sign a new contract as soon as possible.

The new contract will be signed on the basis of the valuation report, and the chartered firm will suggest a new value.

In 2015, Karachi Kings was bought for $2.6 million, Lahore Qalandars for $2.5 million, Peshawar Zalmi for $1.6 million, Islamabad United for $1.5 million, and Quetta Gladiators for $1.1 million.

In 2017, Multan Sultans were bought for an annual fee of $6.35 million.

Notably, the PCB, in its statement, categorically mentioned that the contracts will only be renewed with "eligible" franchises.

The reiteration came amid a standoff between the PSL management and franchise Multan Sultans, who were accused by the PCB of violating several clauses listed in its 10-year contract.

