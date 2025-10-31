Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first in second T20I against South Africa

October 31, 2025
LAHORE: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the must-win second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.
The tourists lead the three-match series 1-0 after beating the Green Shirts by 55 runs in the series-opener on October 28.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman and Lungi Ngidi.
Pakistan and South Africa have come face-to-face 26 times in T20Is, with the Proteas narrowly leading the head-to-head record with 13 victories, compared to the Green Shirts’ 12.
Matches: 26
Pakistan: 12
South Africa: 13
No Result: 1
This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.