 
Geo News

India's Iyer discharged from hospital after spleen injury

30-year-old suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen, leading to a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding

By
Reuters
|

November 01, 2025

Indias Shreyas Iyer takes a catch to dismiss of Australias Alex Carey, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2025. — Reuters
India's Shreyas Iyer takes a catch to dismiss of Australia's Alex Carey, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, October 25, 2025. — Reuters

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from hospital in Sydney after treatment for a spleen laceration injury during the third one-day international against Australia, the cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Iyer was injured last week while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey, clutching his side and grimacing in pain after tumbling to the turf.

Advertisement

The BCCI said the 30-year-old suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen, leading to a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding, in a condition Indian media said was life-threatening.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI medical team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today."

Iyer will remain in Sydney for follow-up consultations and return home once cleared to fly.

"We spoke to him," Twenty20 captain Suryakumar Yadav told reporters last week before India's five-match Twenty20 series against Australia.

"When we got to know about his injury, I called him. Then I realised Shreyas doesn't have his phone on him and I called our physio, Kamlesh Jain, who told us he's stable.

"He's looking good (now). We've been in touch for two days, he's replying. If he's able to reply on the phone, then he's stable."

Advertisement
South Africa crush England to reach Women's World Cup final
South Africa crush England to reach Women's World Cup final
PSL CEO announces auction for two new franchises
PSL CEO announces auction for two new franchises
World number one Alcaraz stunned in Paris Masters opener by Britain's Norrie
World number one Alcaraz stunned in Paris Masters opener by Britain's Norrie
Multan Sultan seeks ease in rift with PCB, suggests key reforms for PSL's betterment
Multan Sultan seeks ease in rift with PCB, suggests key reforms for PSL's betterment
South Africa inflict 55-run defeat on Pakistan in T20I series opener
South Africa inflict 55-run defeat on Pakistan in T20I series opener
Rizwan yet to sign central contract, makes 'certain demands'
Rizwan yet to sign central contract, makes 'certain demands'
'Climate change shrinking window for record-breaking marathon performances'
'Climate change shrinking window for record-breaking marathon performances'
Two decades in, Messi hopes to lead Argentina at 2026 World Cup
Two decades in, Messi hopes to lead Argentina at 2026 World Cup