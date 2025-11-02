Pakistani runners make their mark at Istanbul Marathon

Pakistani runners at Istanbul Marathon, Istanbul, Turkiye, November 2, 2025. — Reporter

Pakistani runners showcased exceptional endurance and determination on Sunday at the Istanbul Marathon — the only marathon in the world that spans two continents.

As many as twelve Pakistani athletes successfully covered the 42.195-kilometre distance during the event.

Advertisement

Mubariz Bin Rafay emerged as the fastest among them, completing the race in three hours, 21 minutes, and 30 seconds.

He was followed by Mujtaba Ahsan, who clocked three hours and 23 minutes, while Istanbul-based Ismail Khan finished third among Pakistanis in four hours and three minutes.

Geo News Deputy Sports Editor Faizan Lakhani also completed his first marathon, finishing the 42.195-kilometre course in five hours and 13 minutes.

Meanwhile, Sahar Ali Janjua led the pack for Pakistan, completing the distance in four hours and 22 minutes, followed by Hina Malik, who finished in four hours and 49 minutes.

Other Pakistani participants included Omer Rasheed, Zain Ahmad, Kashif Raza, Mehwish Hanif, Sadaf Saad, and Haziq Khalid.

Spectators cheered the Pakistani runners — easily recognisable in their green shirts — as they crossed the Bosphorus Bridge from Asia to Europe.