PIMEC 2025 traffic plan: Which routes to avoid in Karachi?

The Karachi Traffic Police have announced a detailed traffic diversion plan for the Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC-2025), being held from November 3 to 6 at the Expo Centre Karachi.

According to the traffic plan, diversions, alternative routes, and filter points for heavy traffic have been set up across key areas, including Karsaz, Millennium Mall, Nipa Chowrangi, New Town, and Liaquatabad.

Karsaz: Heavy and commercial vehicles coming from Nursery via Shahrae Faisal towards the stadium through Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road and Sir Shah Suleman Road will not be permitted. Motorists from Karsaz and Drigh Road are advised to use Rashid Minhas Road via Millennium Mall and Nipa.

Millennium Mall: Heavy vehicles from Rashid Minhas Road will not be allowed to use Dalmia Road towards the stadium. Instead, traffic may be diverted via Nipa, Askari IV, or Drigh Road towards Shahrae Faisal.

Nipa Chowrangi: Heavy traffic from Nipa to Hassan Square will not be permitted. Vehicles may instead take the Nipa-Gulshan Chowrangi-Sohrab Goth or Nipa-Rashid Minhas Road-Millennium-Drigh Road routes.

New Town: Heavy vehicles from adjoining areas will not be allowed onto Stadium or University Road. Such traffic will be diverted towards Shaheed-e-Millat Road via Baloch pull.

Liaquatabad No.10: Heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Liaquatabad No 10 to Hassan Square via Sir Shah Suleman Road. Instead, they may use Shahrah-e-Pakistan via Karimabad towards Sohrab Goth.

Additionally, between 8am-10am and 3pm-5pm, diversions will be enforced for vehicles from Liaquatabad and Gharibabad towards Stadium Road.

Sir Shah Suleman Road: Heavy vehicles will not be allowed between Hassan Square and the stadium. Private (light) vehicles, however, may use the Hassan Square flyover towards the National Bank Stadium.

Citizens have been urged not to park vehicles on main or service roads and to cooperate with law enforcement personnel on duty.

For assistance, motorists can contact the Traffic Police Helpline (1915) or follow Karachi Traffic Police’s social media pages and FM Radio 88.6 for live updates.

"Public cooperation is essential to avoid inconvenience and ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the international maritime event," the traffic police spokesperson said.