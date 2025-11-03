PTI's Salman Akram meets Qureshi in hospital to discuss 'political situation'

This collage of pictures shows PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja (left) and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — X/@salmanAraja/Radio Pakistan/File

Raja, Qureshi discussed current political situation: sources.

Shaukat Basra, Zaheer Babar accompanied Salman Raja.

Fawad, Imran Ismail lash out at current PTI leadership.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja visited the party’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a hospital in Lahore and inquired after him, The News reported on Monday citing sources.

Qureshi was recently shifted to a hospital. Raja held a brief meeting with him during the visit. PTI leaders Shaukat Basra and Zaheer Babar accompanied him.

According to the party sources, Raja and Qureshi also discussed the current political situation.

It is worth noting that a few days earlier, former PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, had also met Qureshi.

After that meeting, the former leaders criticised the current PTI leadership and announced plans to meet the PTI founder and launch a campaign for his release.

Ismail, while speaking in an interview on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' last week, lashed out at the current PTI leadership, accusing it of neglecting Imran Khan, who has been behind bars since 2023.

Ismail, a close aide of PTI founding chairman and former Sindh governor, had parted ways from the party amid the crackdown following May 9, 2023, riots, during which military installations were attacked following the arrest of Imran, the former prime minister.

“I went to meet him because I have great respect for him. I also met other imprisoned PTI leaders,” he added.

While slamming the incumbent PTI leadership, the former Sindh governor said that they “seem unconcerned that the party founder is in jail.” Ismail further added that Qureshi also agreed that Pakistan’s political temperature must be lowered.

He also expressed confidence in a few senior leaders, saying, “Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema are capable of guiding the party in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Fawad said that at a time when Pakistan was achieving success internationally, the country’s internal political situation should improve, and tensions must be reduced.