PTI's path blocked by Imran's inflexibility, establishment's distrust

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, on May 18, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Despite repeated efforts by some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and ex-leaders to open a dialogue with the government and ease tensions with the military establishment, there has been no change in the party’s confrontational strategy.

The main impediment remains Imran Khan himself, whose uncompromising stance has blocked any move towards reconciliation.

Sources say that a number of senior PTI figures — both inside and outside jail — have been quietly advocating for political dialogue, arguing that confrontation has only further isolated the party and worsened its prospects.

Their efforts, however, have failed to gain any success because of Imran Khan’s categorical opposition to any talks with the ruling political parties.

Just days after senior PTI leaders imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail publicly endorsed dialogue with the ruling coalition, Khan from Adiala jail had issued a strongly worded message rejecting the proposal outright.

In his July 8 statement, he declared that “The time for negotiations is over,” and announced a nationwide protest movement beginning in early August this year.

Khan’s message effectively nullified the conciliatory approach being pushed by his own senior leadership, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others, who had urged a more pragmatic path towards normalisation.

Political observers believe that as long as Khan adheres to his confrontational posture — particularly against the military establishment and its top command — there is little chance of PTI regaining its political space. Even those within PTI privately acknowledge that no meaningful engagement can begin unless the party’s founder chairman and its social media stop targeting the army.

However, insiders point out that even if PTI were to soften its tone, the military establishment’s distrust of Imran Khan runs deep. His relentless criticism of the army’s leadership over the past three years has alienated not only the current command but much of the institution’s top tier — both present and foreseeable.

While Imran Khan remains the most popular and central figure within PTI, his personal standing with the establishment appears seriously damaged.

This has led some observers to argue that PTI’s political rehabilitation may ultimately depend on alternative leadership — figures such as Shah Mehmood Qureshi or Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, who might be acceptable to the power circles.

For now, though, PTI’s politics remain hostage to Imran Khan’s defiance, his refusal to consider dialogue leaves little room for political normalisation, and even less for reconciliation with the establishment.

The choice before him is clear: continue the politics of confrontation and isolation, or allow a pragmatic shift that could restore PTI’s political space. At present, all signs point to the former despite the latest efforts of Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Ismail.

Originally published in The News