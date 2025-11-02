Russia rolls out scholarship programme for Pakistani students

A representational picture of a student during a graduation ceremony. — Unsplash

In a sign of growing academic cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad, the Russian House has announced the launch of its government’s scholarship programme for the 2026–27 academic year, allowing Pakistani students to apply for bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD degrees at leading universities in Russia.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Islamabad, Igor Kolesnikov, told The News that the Russian House — also known as the Russian Center for Science and Culture — was the only institution in Pakistan authorised to nominate students under the scholarship scheme, for which candidate placements were managed by Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The deadline for submitting applications is January 15, 2026.

According to the embassy spokesperson, the scholarship covers the entire duration of study and includes a monthly stipend.

Students are exempt from admission and tuition fees, but travel and daily living costs are to be borne by the scholarship recipients themselves.

Applications are being accepted online through the official education portal of the Russian Federation.

Prospective candidates are required to select their preferred field and level of study and submit relevant academic documents. Shortlisted students will later be required to provide medical and fitness certificates, along with certified Russian translations of their documents.

The selection process will be based on academic merit and the evaluation of educational qualifications and supporting portfolios.

The spokesperson said that for further queries, students may contact the Russian House via email.