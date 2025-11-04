NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani rallies voters in night clubs

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, strategically hit the night clubs to connect directly with people for his NYC mayoral election campaign.

The 34-year-old state assemblymember brought his grassroots energy to multiple clubs in NYC to build momentum for the general election.

Videos of him vibing to Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ iconic New York anthem, Empire State of Mind set the internet a blaze, drawing attention from younger voters.

In another bar, Mamdani was seen enthusiastically cheering to the crowd, “Are we ready to beat Andrew Cuomo? Are we ready to win a city we can afford? Are we ready to make history?”

He concluded, “Let’s go out and do it. Thank you, my friends,” raising the spirits of his supporters.

The move is seen as a broader strategy of the NYC mayoral election campaign by the Democratic candidate to engage with his voters.

Earlier, he was seen dancing at a salsa and tai chi with senior citizens at a NYC cultural center, mingling with all age groups from senior citizens to younger population.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda. He is a two-term New York State Assembly member representing Astoria, Queens. Earlier, he has worked as a housing concealer and a hip-hop musician. In 2020, he entered politics acting as a campaign manager before electing formally to the Assembly in 2020.

Mamdani advocates progressive mindset vowing to fare-free city buses, a $30 minimum wage by 2030, rent freeze, and a tax increase on corporations and high-earners.

Who is running for NYC mayoral elections?

Three contestants are running for the NYC mayoral election making the competition tough: