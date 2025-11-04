China mourns death of North Korea’s former ‘Head of State’ Kim Young Nam

China expressed deep condolences on Tuesday, November 4, following the death of Kim Young Nam, North Korea’s former senior official who has been the country's ceremonial head of state for two decades.

The 97-year-old diplomat died on Monday, November 3, after chronic illness, as reported by Pyongyang’s state media.

Mao Ning, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman honoured Kim as an “old friend of the Chinese people” who had played a significant role in promoting bilateral relations between the neighbouring nations.

“He led delegations to visit China on multiple occasions during his lifetime and made important contributions to promoting the development of traditional friendly cooperative relations between China and the DPRK,” she stated.

“China expresses deep condolences over his passing and extends sincere sympathies to his family,” she added.

Kim Yong Nam was the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea between 1998 and 2019, which is the nominal position of head of state of the country during this time.

In the role, he was among the most noticeable international faces of the reclusive nation, often representing it at world conferences and diplomatic events.

His death is a critical moment when China and North Korea still have their traditionally close relationship with Beijing being the most important ally to Pyongyang and the main trading partner.

Kim had vast knowledge in handling Chinese officials over the course of his long career and thus was a household name in the Beijing diplomatic circles.

The list of members of the state funeral committee of North Korea, which was announced on Tuesday with the leader of the state, Kim Jong Un, as the head, reveals the importance attached to the heritage of the late official.

The list of committee members is long and stands about dozens of senior members of the ruling Workers' Party and military establishment.