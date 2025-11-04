How David Beckham earned his knighthood: Look at his impact on sport, society

Football star David Beckham was given one of the greatest awards in Britain on Tuesday November 4, 2025 when King Charles III formally knighted the former England captain during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 50-year-old former English footballer was credited with his outstanding services to football and philanthropy which has involved a period of over two decades.

Beckham, who also went to the ceremony with his wife Victoria now “Lady Beckham” got emotional when the King used the ancient ritual where a sword is touched to both shoulders of Beckham as part of the centuries-old tradition.

The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid great, in formal morning suit, smiled as he came out of the ceremony with the insignia of a Knight Bachelor.

One of the sources close to the Beckham family also told the reporters outside the castle that David has been waiting so long to have this moment and is so proud.

This award is an honor that is given to his decades of charitable work and not only his football accomplishments.

The knighthood recognises the spectacular career of the East London-born, who was a graduate of Manchester United's legendary academy, the Class of 92, and has become one of the most recognisable personalities in the world.

Throughout his career, which spanned 21 years, Beckham made 115 appearances with the England national team, six of which he served as the captain of the squad and three different world cups on behalf of his country.

Having retired in 2013, Beckham has since achieved a great career post-playing and has not lost his focus in philanthropy.

Through his service as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, he has asserted the rights of children in the world and his role as an ambassador of the King Foundation has shown his intentions to be more dedicated to the environment and education of youth.

Other notable personalities such as Nobel Prize-winning author Sir Kazuo Ishiguro and West End actress Dame Elaine Paige were also celebrated in the ceremony, a tribute to British success in arts, sporting activities, and serving the nation. To Beckham, knighthood is the climax of his lifetime success on the field and off.