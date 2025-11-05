Dubai sees record 53,838 new companies in 9 months; Pakistani firms rank second

Screens displaying stock information are seen as investors look on at the Dubai Financial Market, June 17, 2013. — Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai continues to attract foreign investors at a record pace, with 53,838 new companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first nine months of 2025.

Pakistani firms ranked second among non-UAE investors, with 4,281 new registrations, underlining the emirate’s growing importance as a hub for trade, investment, and regional business expansion, according to the report.

The chamber reported that the total value of members’ exports and re-exports rose to AED 260 billion, representing a 16% increase compared to the same period last year.

During this period, the chamber also issued 627,908 Certificates of Origin, up 9% from 2024, and processed 3,743 ATA Carnets for goods valued at around AED 3.69 billion, reflecting robust international trade activity.

According to H1 (Jan to June) 2025 nationality-specific data, Indian-owned companies led new memberships with 9,038 registrations, followed by Pakistan’s 4,281 firms, Egypt’s 2,540, and Bangladesh with 1,541 new companies, reflecting strong year-on-year growth.

The United Kingdom ranked fifth with 1,385 new companies, while Syria, China, Jordan, Türkiye, and Canada rounded out the top ten foreign investors.

The chamber also supported the international expansion of 90 local companies, a 20% rise compared to 2024, and reviewed 42 laws and draft laws, with private-sector recommendations achieving a 64% adoption rate. Mediation cases handled by the chamber reached 146, with a combined value of AED 230 million.

Pakistani investors are increasingly taking advantage of opportunities in trade, logistics, e-commerce, and family-owned enterprises, benefiting from Dubai’s growing business ecosystem, trade facilitation services, and legislative support.