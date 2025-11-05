Google aims to make Pakistan export hub, says FinMin Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb addresses 9th Edition of The Future Summit in Karachi on November 4, 2025. — X@Financegovpk

Govt to privatise PIA by year-end, says finance minister.

Adds private sector vital for sustainable, export-led growth.

Aurangzeb highlights vast opportunities in blue economy.



KARACHI: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday hailed the launch of Google Chromebook assembly line in Pakistan and said that the tech giant intends to make Pakistan an export hub, highlighting the country's growing potential in the technology and maritime sectors.

Speaking at the Future Summit in Karachi, the finance minister emphasised the need to equip youth with digital and technical skills to help them capture higher-value opportunities in coding, blockchain, and AI-driven sectors.

Pakistan's first Google Chromebook assembly line was launched on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Khan, who termed it “a defining moment” in the country's digital transformation.

“Google's plan to establish Pakistan as an export hub aligns with our vision for AI-driven growth. There are vast opportunities to expand the blue economy,” Aurangzeb said.

Aurangzeb said that Pakistan's economy is moving in the right direction and emphasised that sustainable growth can only be achieved through production-driven development.

“The private sector plays a vital role in economic progress. Our focus will remain on the IT and maritime sectors to transform Pakistan into an export-oriented economy,” he stated.

Aurangzeb said that international rating agencies have acknowledged Pakistan's economic improvement, while global institutions have also recognised the country's macroeconomic stability. “Corporate profits have increased by 9%,” he added.

The minister said the government has expanded the tax net to enhance national revenue, resulting in an additional 900,000 tax filers. “Digitisation will bring transparency to the economy. Egypt has also requested to learn from our FBR reforms,” he remarked.

He stressed that structural reforms are essential for long-term economic stability and said the government will continue to provide an ecosystem that leverages recent diplomatic successes.

The finance minister said that the government has decided to privatise 24 state-owned enterprises, adding that the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be completed before the end of this year.