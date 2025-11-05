Prince William 'proud' to announce new initiative

Prince William has announced a major new initiative as the Prince of Wales attended United for Wildlife Global Summit in Brazil.

Kensington Palace shared the message of Prince William on its X, formerly Twitter handle and announced his new initiative.

Advertisement

The statement reads, “To protect the Amazon, we must first protect its defenders.

“Proud to announce a new initiative at today’s @united4wildlife Global Summit in Rio, designed to protect Indigenous Peoples and local communities, environmental defenders in Brazil from growing intimidation, violence and threats to life.”

It further said, “The Coordination of Indigenous Organisations of the Brazilian Amazon will deliver legal aid, emergency funding, and threat-tracking systems to help Indigenous leaders defend their lands safely and continue their vital work protecting part of the Amazon - one of the world’s most critical ecosystems.”

He continued, “The programme builds on last year’s success in Africa, where over 6,000 rangers are now insured and supported through a five-year commitment to nature’s protectors.”

In the video, Prince William is heard saying: "I am proud to announce a new partnership between the Royal Foundation, the Coordination of Indigenous Organisations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB), and the Podaali Fund - the first indigenous led fund covering the Brazilian Amazon.

"COIAB's work has been critical to fighting for the indigenous peoples of the Brazilian Amazon. This initiative means working in partnership with those who know the land best.”

This partnership will be guided by indigenous leadership, delivered through indigenous mechanisms, and focused on those “most at risk”, such as isolated communities, female indigenous leaders and those living near international borders, the future king added.