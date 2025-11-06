Prince Harry new announcement landed like ‘a bomb' at William's camp

Prince Harry picks new fight with Prince William after trip announcement

Prince Harry’s announcement of a trip to Canada landed like a bomb just as his brother, Prince William, began his Earthshot Prize tour in Brazil.

The Duke of Sussex’s schedule, including visits to military charities and a veterans’ healthcare center in Toronto, overlaps with William’s five-day environmental tour.

According to insiders, Harry has willingly picked a fight with his estranged brother, knowing how important the Brazil tour is for him.

"It's come across as Harry deliberately picking a fight,” a source told Radar Online. “Announcing an overlapping overseas trip just as William landed feels like a pointed move.”

“In royal terms, clashing schedules are a serious breach, the calendar is treated almost like a matter of state,” they added.

The timing of Harry’s trip has frustrated William’s team, who had planned for the week to focus on his Earthshot Prize events.

"It's difficult to see this as a coincidence,” another source said. “Harry would've known William's tour dates well in advance – they've been locked in for ages.

“Whether he meant to or not, the timing signals that he's doing things entirely on his own terms and won't be managed by the Palace."

Another royal aide revealed that the announcement landed "like a bomb" inside William's team.

"This week was meant to belong to William – it was a major spotlight for the Earthshot project," the aide said.

"But almost as soon as he started his first event, the focus swung straight to Harry. You can guess the reaction – people were livid."