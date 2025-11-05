Prince Harry, Prince William's 'ceasefire' still not secure

Prince Harry, Prince William still seam to be fighting

Prince Harry is once again receiving backlash over his trip to Toronto, coinciding with Prince William’s trip to Brazil.

The Duke of Sussex’s trip was announced days before his visit is set to happen for security reasons, but the announcement coincided with William’s arrival in Brazil

Harry’s trip will be for Remembrance Week, while William’s trip is centered around environmental efforts, especially the award ceremony of the Earthshot Prize.

Tom Sykes, royal correspondent for the Daily Beast, wrote in his newsletter that the clash shows that there’s still little to no correspondence between the brothers.

"This is despite the fact Harry seems to have made amends with their father, King Charles, recently," he wrote.

"Harry’s decision to stage a public event during the traditional Remembrance period will strike many observers as needlessly antagonistic," he continued.

"To many inside and outside the royal machine, Harry will appear motivated by resentment and a desire for revenge rather than respect for the Remembrance calendar," he added.

"If so, it is a miscalculation - and a reminder that the brothers’ ceasefire remains anything but secure," he concluded.

Amid the backlash, Harry’s team has responded and noted that his engagements in Toronto are Remembrance events and couldn’t be announced earlier as he isn’t provided the same level of security as other members of the royal family.

"The period of Remembrance traditionally extends from the 1-11 November and has done since 1918, over 100 years. He can't choose to move those dates," they added.