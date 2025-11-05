David Beckham pays tribute to royal family in latest statement

David Beckham on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the royal family and praised Britain a day after being knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham shared a brief statement and multiple photos from the ceremony taken with his family .

He wrote, "I'll be forever grateful for this moment with His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle receiving my Knighthood... To all the people that make this day so special and so traditional at the castle thank you, there is no country like ours when it comes to tradition, it makes me even more prouder to be British."

The former football star, who was joined by his family at the ceremony, thanked his loved ones for making the day unforgettable.

"To my wife, my children & my parents this was a day we will never forget thank you for making a special day even more special if that's at all possible... I Love You all," he added.

The 50-year-old former England soccer captain received the honour at the royal residence, more than 20 years after he was awarded a separate royal honour recognising his contribution to football.

Beckham, a lifelong admirer of the royal family, was dressed in a suit designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham, a fashion designer and former member of the Spice Girls pop band.

He and King Charles shared a brief but warm exchange during the ceremony, with the king seen smiling and laughing as they spoke.

Coming out of the ceremony, Beckham said he cried when he first found out he was being awarded the knighthood.

"It's such a big moment for our family and it's so special," Beckham told reporters, joking that he would not mind if his kids called him "sir dad".

"I'm very proud to have such a special honour given to me. I grew up in a very humble background in the East End of London; always wanted to be a professional footballer; and then I'm stood here at Windsor Castle with the most important monarchy in the world," he said, adding that "it doesn't get any better".



