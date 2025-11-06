Prince Harry reaction to Meghan Markle's acting return comes out

Meghan Markle’s return to acting sparks reactions

Following news that Meghan Markle is making a return to acting, alongside Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid (son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid), and Henry Golding, sources have come forward to reveal what Prince Harry thinks of all this.

According to the source, the project Meghan is diving into is called Close Personal Friends, and will be her first since she retired from acting nearly eight years ago.

The project about two couples features Meghan playing herself, with Amazon MGM Studios production and according to a studio source, “this is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right. It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set.

A separate source from the same industry also spoke to The Sun about this and said, “This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves.”

In terms of her husband’s views on this they admitted, “Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy.”

For those unversed, this comes after royal writer Alicia Liberty wrote an opinion piece for Express UK, in which she accused the Duchess of making “endless reinventions” which have culminated in a return to acting that, “honestly, [is] enough to make anyone’s eyes roll clean out of their sockets.”