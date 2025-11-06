Buckingham Palace changes King Charles and Queen Camilla's social photos

Buckingham Palace changed social media profile photographs for the official accounts of the royal family on Thursday with old an picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla ahead of the Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

The royal family shared an old photo of the king and queen dressed in black and wearing their poppies.

On the second Sunday of each November, The King leads the nation in remembering those who have died in world wars and other conflicts.

According to the official website of the royal family, in a ceremony at the Cenotaph, the focal point of the nation's homage, Members of the Royal Family unite with others in thousands of similar ceremonies across the UK and worldwide in holding two minutes' of silence at 11am.

It says, "The King and other Members of the Royal Family join political leaders, current and ex-members of the Armed Forces and World War veterans at the foot of the Cenotaph memorial. "

"As the bells of Big Ben toll eleven, and a single gun on Horse Guards Parade is fired, two minutes of complete silence is held in remembrance of all lost in war. Once a further round of gunfire signifies the end of the silence, the bugle call 'The Last Post' is played. His Majesty and others, including High Commissioners from the Commonwealth, lay wreaths of poppies at the foot of the Cenotaph."



