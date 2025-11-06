Prince Albert II of Monaco visits visit to the Paraguayan Olympic Center

Prince Albert II of Monaco kicks off a visit to the Paraguayan Olympic Center

Prince Albert II of Monaco has just graced the Paraguayan Olympic Center with his presence and pictures of his visit have been shared to social media.

According to the Monaco Instagram page the prince’s official visit of S.A.S. The Prince to Paraguay just culminated with a visit to the Olympic Park, located in Luque, near Asunción.

Its been hosted by M. Julio Ferrari, Vice-President of the Olympic Committee, accompanied by the Monegasque Delegation.

According to the caption “S.A.S. the Sovereign attended a projection tracing the history of the site as well as the presentation of the activities of the Paraguayan Olympic Center.”

“The Sovereign then made a tour of the park by car, marking several stops to attend some demonstrations and greet the athletes present.”

Furthermore, the visit ended with a short interview made in the 50-meter Olympic pool, officially inaugurated last July, in the presence of national and international authorities.

Also “As part of these preparations, the Olympic Aquatic Center, designed in accordance with World Aquatics standards, has a diving pool and infrastructure necessary to host major international competitions, including the 2025 Junior Pan American Games.”

