Everything to know about the winners of Prince William's Eartshot Prize

Here are all the winners from Prince William’s Earthshot prize

A full list of winners that won under every category of the Earthshot Prize have just been revealed.

The names are as follows;

1. Protect and Restore Nature 2025 Prize:

The Winner of The Earthshot Prize to Protect and Restore Nature 2025 is Re.Green. they are working to restore Brazil’s lost Atlantic Forest with the help of AI.

According to Instagram, “Not only that, but they’re making forest restoration profitable and scalable through carbon credits and sustainable timber. Forests are not just essential to our lives, but they can also power livelihoods – and with the £1 million awarded to them, re.green will work to restore 1 million hectares every year.”

2. Build a Waste-Free World 2025 Prize:

The winner in this category is Lagos Fashion Week who are reinventing the future of fashion.

For those unversed, designers who show at Lagos Fashion Week are held to strict sustainability standards, from ethical sourcing and clean production methods to circular approaches that address fashion waste.

So by setting the standard for fashion across the continent, Lagos Fashion Week confronts the industry’s greatest challenges: overproduction and overconsumption. The £1 million awarded to them will allow them to keep pushing for a future where fashion is not just beautiful, but also meaningful and responsible.

3. Revive Our Oceans 2025 Prize:

The winner in this Earthshot category is The High Seas Treaty.

According to the official Instagram, the Treaty creates a “legal framework to ensure the protection of the High Seas – covering nearly 60% of our oceans – and the @HighSeasAlliance has played a key role in moving it forward.”

“Thanks to their work, countries around the world are coming together to protect marine life, combat overfishing, and secure the future of our oceans. The £1 million awarded to them tonight will support them in implementing and enforcing the protections our ocean desperately needs.”

4. Clean Our Air 2025 Prize:

For this category The City of Bogotá is the winner. They have been awarded as a result of their ‘bold leadership and smart policies’ that have reduced air pollution in the city by 24%, according to the Instagram account.

“When air pollution levels reached critical levels in the early 2000s, city leaders knew they had to act. By increasing urban greenery, prioritising walking and cycling, introducing clean tech in the public transport system and enforcing stricter restrictions for freight vehicles, Bogotá delivered cleaner air for over 7 million people. Awarded £1 million tonight to continue to scale their work, The City of Bogotá already has plans to expand the ZUMA clean air zones in the city’s southwest.”

5. Fix Our Climate 2025 Prize:

@friendshipngo is the Winner of The Earthshot Prize to Fix Our Climate 2025 for their work in Bangladesh, “one of the most climate vulnerable countries on Earth,” the Instagram page reveals.

“The NGO ensures local communities prepare for extreme weather and supports their health, wealth and education. Already offering solutions like floating hospitals and schools that can be packed down ahead of a natural disaster, Friendship will use the £1 million awarded to them to deploy solutions that are locally owned, ecologically sustainable, and replicable across the globe.”

For those unversed with the foundation’s work, according to its own founder, the Prince of Wales, “The Earthshot Prize exists to champion the game-changers, the makers, the creatives, the leaders. When they win, we all win.”

In regards to their work model, the website ariticulates that they “work with hundreds of hugely experienced Official Nominators worldwide to help us find the most impactful solutions to our Earthshots, from grassroots and Indigenous communities to international businesses and governments.”

This years’ awards are being hosted by Rio de Janeiro 2025 and operates on five Earthshots, namely; protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.