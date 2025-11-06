 
Geo News

Prince Harry drops hint America is not his forever home

Prince Harry drops a signal that he is set to make a UK comeback

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 06, 2025

Prince Harry drops hint America is not his forever home
Prince Harry drops hint America is not his forever home 

Prince Harry is subtly dropping a hint of return to the UK, says an expert.

In his new essay ahead of the Remembrance Day, Harry admits he is eternally proud of his. British roots.

Advertisement

In an excerpt from the book, Harry try mentions: "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it."

Speaking about Harry’s hint for comeback, expert Judi James told the Mirror: "'Though currently, I may live in the United States,' is the fascinating line though, both for its wording and its use of punctuation. 'Though I now live in the United States' would be a statement of non-negotiable fact. But Harry adds 'currently' and 'may' to make it sound less fixed and solid.”

“The use of the word 'currently' sounds negotiable, appearing to hint at a return to the UK. It's a word that leaves things open, like: 'I'm currently single' would imply a desire to get married or 'I'm currently unemployed' would suggest someone is searching for work."

Judi continued: "It sounds like a teaser in terms of a return to the UK… Harry's choice of wording hints that he's not only possibly homesick but that a return of some sort might be on the horizon."

Advertisement
Sarah Ferguson biggest mistake during ‘exceptionally low time of her life'
Sarah Ferguson biggest mistake during ‘exceptionally low time of her life'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are losing their hearing in Hollywood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are losing their hearing in Hollywood
Princess Charlene awards U16 Monaco Rugby Sevens team winners
Princess Charlene awards U16 Monaco Rugby Sevens team winners
King Charles' staffer reveals biggest change to his personality since cancer diagnosis
King Charles' staffer reveals biggest change to his personality since cancer diagnosis
David Beckham pays tribute to royal family in latest statement
David Beckham pays tribute to royal family in latest statement
Video of Prince William rushing to public toilet goes viral in Brazil video
Video of Prince William rushing to public toilet goes viral in Brazil
Meghan Markle's silent statement and fashion choices turns heads
Meghan Markle's silent statement and fashion choices turns heads
David Beckham gives King Charles what even George and Amal Clooney couldn't
David Beckham gives King Charles what even George and Amal Clooney couldn't