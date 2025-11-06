Prince Harry drops hint America is not his forever home

Prince Harry is subtly dropping a hint of return to the UK, says an expert.

In his new essay ahead of the Remembrance Day, Harry admits he is eternally proud of his. British roots.

In an excerpt from the book, Harry try mentions: "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it."

Speaking about Harry’s hint for comeback, expert Judi James told the Mirror: "'Though currently, I may live in the United States,' is the fascinating line though, both for its wording and its use of punctuation. 'Though I now live in the United States' would be a statement of non-negotiable fact. But Harry adds 'currently' and 'may' to make it sound less fixed and solid.”

“The use of the word 'currently' sounds negotiable, appearing to hint at a return to the UK. It's a word that leaves things open, like: 'I'm currently single' would imply a desire to get married or 'I'm currently unemployed' would suggest someone is searching for work."

Judi continued: "It sounds like a teaser in terms of a return to the UK… Harry's choice of wording hints that he's not only possibly homesick but that a return of some sort might be on the horizon."