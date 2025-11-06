King Charles is slowly turning more screws and plates than anything else

King Charles has just delivered a candid comment in response to someone asking about life and death.

The question came via one of the veterans King Charles met during his trip to Chatfield Health Care (CHC).

The vet in question is named David Wiggins and he was the one who started the topic when he revealed that he had about three plates drilled into his arm.

To that comment, the King responded by revealing a health update of his own and said, “I've got endless plates and screws in my arm as well. All that's left of you when you drop dead is 'Made in Switzerland’.”

Other conversations also followed, under the same umbrella and saw the monarch say over tea, “the difficulty, I suspect, is that when you leave the forces, you are leaving that whole family of your unit and suddenly left wondering what to do. This must be a great help.”

For those unversed, this program hosts over 4,450 veterans and is dubbed one of many veteran-friendly practice in England.