Prince Harry misses another opportunity to reconcile with Prince William

Prince Harry loses opportunity to mend ties with Prince William

Prince Harry has dismissed claims that his Canada visit was timed to overshadow Prince William’s Earthshot Prize tour in Brazil.

The Duke of Sussex began his Toronto trip from 5 November, with his spokesperson claiming it was planned months in advance.

However, palace insiders insist it was a deliberate move. "The optics are hard to ignore," they told Radar Online.

Harry’s representative said the timing was dictated by logistical and security constraints.

They noted that, unlike working royals, Harry and Meghan Markle must coordinate their travel through private security advisers, reported Radar Online.

"The events were planned nearly a year ago. The date of the main event, the dinner, is set by the charity, not Prince Harry,” they said in an official statement.

It added, “The period of Remembrance traditionally extends from 1–11 November and has done for over a century. He can't choose to move those dates."

"We are always guided, as to when we can announce trips like this, by the advice given to us by his private security advisers and the event's security team.

“The visit, months in the planning, marks a return to a city that has a special place in the Duke's heart, having hosted the Invictus Games back in 2017."

Despite the clarification, tensions between Harry and William remain, per palace insiders, who said the move has challenged any opportunity for reconciliation.

"One brother is officially representing the monarchy overseas, while the other is running a similar tour independently," they said.

“It muddles the distinction between sanctioned royal duty and private initiative – exactly the kind of confusion the Palace wants to prevent."

Another senior aide added, "This isn't really a question of blame, it's a matter of respect. Moves like this make it almost impossible for William and Harry to find any common ground again."