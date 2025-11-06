Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are losing their hearing in Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer accepted in Hollywood, says an insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in America, are no longer liked by Hollywood and the world of entertainment.

A source told Page Six: "There is not only no appetite left for them in LA, but they’ve also worn through any good will they had.”

Another source added: “People are sick of them, the act has gotten stale.”

This comes as The Duke of Sussex pens an essay this week, recounting all the good things that come with being British.

In the candid essay titled, "The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British", Harry notes: "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands – ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.