Earthshot Prize gives shout out to its ‘Protect and Restore Nature 2025' winner

The Earthshot Prize shows off its winner for the Protect and Restore Nature category

The Earthshot Prize’ social media page has just given a shoutout to the winner of one of its earthshots which is Protect and Restore Nature.

For those unversed, the prize has gone to re.green which “uses Al and satellite data to make reforestation profitable. They're restoring the Amazon and Atlantic Forests at scale while protecting vital biodiversity, and supporting local communities.”

What is pertinent to mention is that the initiative “operate(s) across more than 30,000 hectares in four Brazilian states, planting over 6 million native trees so far.”

The CEO of re.green, Thiago Picolo even issued a statement that reads, “this is a catalytic moment, a call to every sector and every participant along the value chain to join us. Our greatest victory will be shared when restoring nature becomes the norm and not the exception.”

Check it out Below:

Its founder and president Prince William’s aim from this project is for the initiative to “champion the game-changers, the makers, the creatives, the leaders” because “when they win, we all win.”

This years’ awards have been hosted by Rio de Janeiro 2025 and operates on five Earthshots, namely; protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.