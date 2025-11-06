Expert weighs in on Meghan Markle's branding strategy

Meghan Markle’s branding strategy captures the attention of an expert

Meghan Markle has just been hailed for the way she’s been handling her business, pricing and the allure that she’s creating around her creations.

Everything has been brought to light and explained by branding expert Chad Teixeira.

He spoke to the Daily Mail for this breakdown of Meghan’s efforts, which “plays” to promote her branding, all while defying what people consider “traditional retail logic.”

According to the expert, this year’s Christmas collection is what is the most important because the newly released video prompting the Christmas collection features things like decked halls, a glazed turkey, which has been done with her own brand of honey, as well as clips of desserts that she’s prepping using her own jams.

He also touched on the method behind the shocking pricing of her products. For example things like the raspberry spread and orange marmalade retail for $12 apiece, and the trio of the Fruit Spread Trio and Signature Fruit Spread Gift set go for $36 and $42 respectively in their keepsake boxes.

To the branding expert, this pricing is a “deliberate play on perceived value” compared to “traditional retail logic” because it places them as a luxury good.

Furthermore As Ever seems to be focusing more on Meghan’s “story, taste, and aesthetic” creating it more as an “emotional purchase rather than a rational one” which “is common in celebrity-led or heritage-inspired brands.”

“It's a strategic move where exclusivity and narrative hold more weight than practical value”, he also noted.

Even Meghan’s handwriting “aligns with that premium positioning” he said before calling it a “'subtle connection to her personal touch is the luxury” to her fans.

“While some consumers may be momentarily surprised that the set isn’t cheaper, this kind of pricing psychology can actually strengthen brand allure if handled with consistency”as it “signals confidence and exclusivity” he said a bit later into the chat.

However, “the key will be in storytelling,” he said before concluding. “If the focus remains on craftsmanship, heritage, and intention rather than quantity, most of her audience will interpret the pricing as part of the brand’s aspirational identity rather than a misstep.”