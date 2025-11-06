Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle to keep their Hollywood dream alive

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Hollywood ambitions hit a wall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to build a successful career in Hollywood seem to be losing momentum, per new reports.

After leaving the royal family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex secured big deals with Netflix and Spotify.

However, their partnership with Spotify ended, and while they renewed their contract with Netflix, they currently have only one project in the pipeline, a pre-announced holiday special titled With Love, Meghan.

Speaking with Radar Online, an insider suggested that their careers are crumbling because the pair struggled to deliver strong projects.

"There is not only no appetite left for them in LA, but they’ve also worn through any goodwill they had," a source told Page Six.

Another source told Radar Online that Hollywood’s attitude toward Harry and Meghan has grown increasingly negative.

"People are sick of them, the act has gotten stale,” they said. "They’re just hopeless in professional settings.”