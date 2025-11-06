Prince William celebrates the conclusion of the Earthshot Prize Awards 2025

Prince William shares recap of the Earthshot Prize Awards 2025

Prince William has finally shared a recap video concluding the Earthshot Prize Awards 2025 on his official social media account.

The video in question contains an emotional and raw collection of clips from speeches, audience excitement and much more.

There is also a caption, that reads, “In case you missed it… last night Rio hosted an unforgettable celebration of innovation, hope, and action for The 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards”.

“From bold ideas to groundbreaking solutions, our Finalists and Winners are showing the world how we can repair and protect our planet — together.”

Its founder and president Prince William’s aim from this project is for the initiative to “champion the game-changers, the makers, the creatives, the leaders” because “when they win, we all win.”

This years’ awards have been hosted by Rio de Janeiro 2025 and operates on five Earthshots, namely; protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.