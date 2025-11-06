 
Sarah Ferguson biggest mistake during 'exceptionally low time of her life'

Sarah Ferguson’s unfaithfulness to Andrew is laid bare in a new book

Eleen Bukhari
November 06, 2025

Sarah Ferguson fell deeply in love during an extra marital affair, claims new book,

The former Duchess of York wa sheaf over heels in love with, Steve Wyatt, and even introduced her young daughter, Princess Beatrice, to him.

"Steve Wyatt was the main reason for the breakdown of her marriage," claimed David Leigh, co-author of The Duchess of York uncensored.

"She met him at a time of her life when she was exceptionally low and felt Andrew wasn't supporting her. She went to Texas and she met a very handsome and rich Texan who was very attentive and loving and they very quickly fell in love. Andrew may have been her best friend, and he probably still is now and probably always will be, but Steve Wyatt was the love life of her life."

It is also revealed when Steve got engaged to Cate Magennis, Fergie was heartbroken.

She reportedly told a pal at the time: "I can't have the man I love because he's getting married. What's the matter with me? Why didn't he marry me?"

