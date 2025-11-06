Queen Camilla serves spuds during special day out: 'Meals on Wheels'

Queen Camilla is spotted serving spuds during an interesting activity outside Clarence House.

Her Majesty, turned to the official Instagram Page of the Royal Family to share a glimpse of her day at Windsor today, as she helped volunteers of NACC.

She captioned the post: “Serving up spuds for volunteers!

“This Meals on Wheels Week, Her Majesty hosted community volunteers and supporters from the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) and @RoyalVolService at Clarence House.

The caption added: “The NACC provide meals on wheels and lunch clubs across the UK, in an effort to provide nutritious food and reduce loneliness.”

“The RVS have recently unveiled a digital platform, GoVo, to help people find flexible volunteering opportunities,” she noted.

This comes amid Camilla's key role in driving Andrew out of the Royal Lodge.

Writing for The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond penned that while the King is not seen as a ruthless man, this firm action was necessary and will be welcomed by most people.

She noted that the Palace made clear that both the King and Queen’s sympathies lie with the victims and survivors of abuse.

“Charles is not a ruthless man, but this is decisive and unprecedented action - and it will be welcomed by everyone except Andrew’s few remaining supporters,” she wrote.

“Significantly the Palace statement emphasised that both the King and the Queen wanted to make it clear that their thoughts and sympathies have been and remain with the victims and survivors of all forms of abuse.

“Of course this action is also about damage limitation to the reputation of the wider Royal Family, but Camilla has been a long standing champion of women who have suffered domestic and sexual abuse.”