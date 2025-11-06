Prince William countdowns hours before Earthshot Prize: Photo

 
Prince William shares a new photo ahead of Earthshot Prize

Eleen Bukhari
November 06, 2025

Prince William is counting hours before the most awaited night of 2025.

The Prince of Wales, who is currently touring in Brazil, turned to his Instagram to share a new photo before the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, William notes: "Awards-ready! #EarthshotRio."

"Tonight we find out this year’s Earthshot Prize Winners!" added William.

Earlier, William posted another photo speakin about protecting the envrionment.

He captioned the photo: "Bringing together leaders, innovators, and investors for high-impact action at The Earthshot Summit." 

"Just hours before the #EarthshotRio Awards and on the eve of the COP30 World Leader’s Summit, the Assembly showcases the bold commitments, new partnerships, and transformative investments that will help scale the solutions of our 2025 Finalists.

The post added: "This is a call for real commitments and action that propels the mission of Earthshot forward. It unites governments, businesses, and communities behind a shared vision for our planet’s future.

"Together we can turn ambition into impact," the statement noted.

