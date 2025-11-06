Meghan Markle ridiculed for turning overexposure into an art form

Meghan Markle has just been slammed for creating her own kind of art form

Meghan Markle has just been called out for her ability to turn overexposure into an art form, rather than stick to her past demands for a ‘peaceful’ life away from the Firm.

The entire thing has been said by writer Alicia Liberty, and she believes the Duchess has gone against her initial motivation.

In her piece for Express UK the author wrote, “The monarchy, she once claimed, didn’t suit her. But California? That’s her natural habitat - a land where fame, not service, reigns supreme.”

For those unversed, year’s prior things like ‘financial independence’ and a desire for a ‘quieter life’ were used as reasons for moving away but “somehow, the Sussexes have been in the headlines more than they ever were as royals.”

She also didn’t end there, and instead went after the Duchess for a second time in her piece by saying, “for a couple craving peace, they’ve managed to turn overexposure into an art form.”

Its even made Meghan’s return to acting feel “like the next desperate move in her ongoing bid to stay relevant.”

The piece also goes on to call out the Duchess for her less than stellar acting portfolio and resume, and as the writer puts it “and let’s be honest. What exactly is Meghan Markle’s acting legacy? She’s no Angelina Jolie or Natalie Portman. These are women with serious film careers, respected for their craft, not their camera angles.”

Before concluding she also said, “eight years out of the game, and Meghan is stepping back into an industry that’s long since moved on, armed with little more than a royal title and a talent for self-promotion. It doesn’t shout Hollywood comeback; it quietly whispers desperation. You can’t vanish from acting for nearly a decade, turn the monarchy on its head, and expect a standing ovation.”