Prince William delivers first speech on King Charles's behalf

Prince William on Thursday made his first speech on behalf of his father, King Charles III, at the World Leaders Summit, which is part of the COP30 talks in Belém, Brazil.

According to a report, the speech was written with the approval of the UK government as he was representing them.

He said it was for this generation to safeguard the natural world for their children and grandchildren.

“Our children and grandchildren will stand on the shoulders of our collective action. Let us use these inspiring surroundings here in the heart of the Amazon to rise to meet this moment, not with hesitation, but with courage," he said.

"Not with division, but with collaboration. Not with delay, but with decisive commitment."

“Let us honor the leadership of those who have long protected the planet, Indigenous Peoples and local communities, and walk forward together," he continued.

"Let us build a future where nature is valued, and where every child inherits a world of prosperity, not peril. Let us rise to this moment with the clarity that history demands of us. Let us be the generation that turned the tide, not for applause, but for the quiet gratitude of those yet to be born.”

"Our children and grandchildren are watching, and hoping," he said.

William talked about the “disastrous impact of simultaneous floods, fires and droughts in Brazil” two years ago.

But climate change is affecting lives at home, in the UK too. Recalling a visit to the Welsh town of Pontypridd, with wife Kate Middleton in February, he said, the community is “still recovering from devastating floods. I met families who had lost their homes, their possession and their sense of security.”

“One resident told me how the river that once brought life to the town had become a source of fear. Their resilience is deeply moving," he said.

The heir to the throne hailed the King’s long-standing commitment to the natural world.

“I grew up with my father the King talking about the power of nature and the importance of harmony in the natural world. A subject he has championed for over five decades. It is a privilege to also represent him here today, as well as everyone else who has championed this cause, for so many years," William said.