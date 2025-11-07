US Congress summons ex-Prince Andrew over Epstein ties

Congress wants Andrew to answer about Epstein

A letter was sent to Andrew, who was recently stripped of his royal titles, by members of Congress, summoning him to their investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein network.



It called on him to testify before the House Oversight Committee. Rep. Robert Garcia, Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, as well as Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, and fourteen others, signed the letter.

It is worth noting that the letter is a request, not a subpoena, as it reads that Andrew "submit to questioning by the Oversight Committee as part of the ongoing probe into Jeffrey Epstein, his accomplices, and enablers."



"The Oversight Committee will investigate allegations of abuse by Mountbatten Windsor, and will seek information on Epstein's operations, network, and associates based on the men's longstanding and well-documented friendship," says the letter.

Earlier, King Charles evicted Andrew, after officially taking away his royal titles, from the Royal Lodge.

These actions against the embattled royal member come after Virginia Giuffre's memoirs, who died by suicide, claimed she was a minor at the time when the 65-year-old sexually assaulted her.