Prince Harry's life goes from confused to clueless over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's hatred of all things Meghan Markle deems goals comes to light

Prince Harry’s body language and behavior at the Dodger Stadium has just caused a massive eruption of rumors regarding how ‘clueless’ the Duke looks when it comes to the game.

A comment about this has been made by a royal source that celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter claims believes Prince Harry appears to have “no idea what’s happening on that field. At one point he clapped during a mound visit. A mound visit!”

This has led the source in question to go as far as to point out how much Meghan is attempting to “Americanize” her husband.

Whereas on the other hand “this just isn’t his world. Harry hates crowds, hates attention, and doesn’t understand baseball culture even a little.”

Hence, while Meghan feels like she’s “thriving”, Prince Harry on the other hand allegedly feels “trapped” within the lifestyle they’ve built,” in the eyes of that same source

Insiders also believe “Meghan’s living her Hollywood dream,” despite her husband continuing to dream of “Windsor’s clubhouse.”

For those unversed, this claim follows a rumor of a California-sun-drenched project, which Mr Shuter feels will bring about even more “curated chaos” and will touch on topics like friendships, happiness and parenting. Many, including a Hollywood source even issued a warning regarding this and said, “Any moment that looks spontaneous probably isn’t.”