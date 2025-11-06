Palace shares William's picture with Meghan and Harry's nemesis

The Buckingham Palace on Thursday released a detailed statement on Prince William's Earthshot Prize event on the official website of the royal family.

Multiple pictures and a video from the event was also shared on the website.

But a certain picture raised some eyebrows as it featured Jason Knauf, the man who deposed against Meghan Markle and accused her of bullying the palace staff.

Although he now serves as Prince William's Earthshot Prize's chief executive and was seen in many pictures with the Prince of Wales in Brazil, photo of Jason Knauf on the royal family's website sparked social media reactions.

Prince William made Jason Knauf, his former CEO of The Royal Foundation and Senior Advisor, Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order, a move that was seen by the the supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a reward for what they called his betrayal.

Jason Knauf, who had served as the Sussexes’ communications secretary, had formally complained in October 2018 that Meghan’s behavior had driven two personal assistants out and “undermined the confidence” of another.

Later, Knauf dismissed Meghan's claim made in a court that she hadn’t cooperated with the authors of Finding Freedom, a biography about the Sussexes.

Screenshot of royal family's website

The man's picture appeared on the royal family's website amid reports that King Charles and Harry were making efforts for peace.



