Prince Harry's gap from Meghan Markle starts to grow

Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle has started to suffer gravely

Alarm bells have started to ring across Montecito as Prince Harry seems to have heading into self-reflection, because its causing a lot of strife in his marriage to Meghan Markle.

This entire report has been delivered by RadarOnline and according to their findings, there are “many cracks” starting to show between the Sussexes, and its making things “impossible to ignore” behind closed doors.

News about his reconciliation with King Charles are also not helping a source claims because, “it’s becoming clear that things aren’t as smooth as they once were.”

It started now that “Harry’s started to reflect on some of the choices they made, particularly over how they left the royal family.” In doing so he’s been admitting in private “that the way it all played out has weighed heavily on him.”

A fear that’s prevalent is also that “the discussions,” are driving a wedge between them. Because to many close pals it seems like Prince Harry is “restless and homesick.”

A separate source even added that they are “starting to lead very separate lives,” in most respects too. “Harry is often away in the U.K. or focused on his charitable work, while Meghan is deeply involved in her own projects.”

So “it’s creating a gap between them that’s becoming harder to close”

Furthermore, he feels “caught in the middle” between his desire for his birth family and his wife and children because “people can see the tension building”.