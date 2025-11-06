Buckingham Palace lends support to Prince William's initiative after big event

Prince William attending Earthshot Prize event in Brazil

A day after Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize event in Brazil, Buckingham Palace lent it's support to the future king by highlighting his activities on the official social media accounts of the royal family.

Sharing multiple photos from the awards ceremony, the royal family's Instagram post read, "Last night, The Prince of Wales attended the fifth Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.:"

"The Earthshot Prize, founded by The Prince, is a global challenge to find, support and celebrate those who turn bold ideas into real solutions to repair our planet. "

"Yesterday’s ceremony provided a moment of celebration, highlighting the impact achieved by past Earthshot Winners and Finalists, and sparking the imaginations of young people around the world who could be future Prize Winners."

Meanwhile, the royal family's website also released a detailed statement on Earthshot Prize.

The statement said, "The Prince of Wales is in Brazil this week to carry out environmental engagements and attend The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, ahead of COP30."

"On the morning of the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, The Prince spent time meeting the 2025 Finalists at the iconic Christ the Redeemer."

:Before meeting the Finalists, His Royal Highness met His Eminence Cardinal Orani João Tempesta, O.Cist., Metropolitan Archbishop of São Sebastião do Rio de Janeiro and Padre (Father) Omar Raposo, The Guardian of The Sanctuary, Christ The Redeemer. Father Omar took The Prince to visit the Chapel underneath Christ The Redeemer.

His Royal Highness then had the opportunity to meet and speak to all fifteen Earthshot Prize Finalists and hear about their experience of the Earthshot Prize Finalist Programme, as well as their ambitions and hopes ahead of the Awards Night."

The Prince later attended the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly, which forms part of the three-day Earthshot Prize Summit taking place in the city. The event showcased impactful and transformative stories from the Earthshot network over the past year as well as highlighting some of the most significant investments which will help propel Finalists’ solutions forward.

The Summit was attended by CEOs, representatives from government, Earthshot Prize Finalists, Indigenous leaders and youth advocates.