Meghan Markle's biggest irony of life gets exposed

Here is the irony of Meghan Markle’s life: Report

There is a major irony that has been following Meghan Markle, and it’s been brought out in a piece for Express UK, by writer Alicia Liberty.

According to the royal author, “eight years out of the game, and Meghan is stepping back into an industry that’s long since moved on, armed with little more than a royal title and a talent for self-promotion.”

But, “you can’t vanish from acting for nearly a decade, turn the monarchy on its head, and expect a standing ovation,” she noted.

Especially since “Meghan didn’t want to be a royal,” instead “she wanted to be recognised. This isn’t a renaissance, it’s a re-run.”

In terms of the ‘irony’ through all this is that “the irony is she once held a far greater role - the Duchess of Sussex, a woman who could have redefined the monarchy from within.”

“Instead, she traded duty for drama, choosing the lure of fame over the weight of history,” the writer concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle currently resides in Montecito California with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as well as her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

The duo made the shift from the UK to the US, back in 2020 and have set up a number of business and charitable iniatiives since then. Namely the Archewell Foundation which goes by the motto ‘Show up, Do Good’.

According to the website, as a result of the work they’ve made it so that 2,000 youth in Nigeria now have access to an adaptive sports court, and over 100k girls will receive digital wellness programming.

Their impact statement also reads, “Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world.”

The Duchess, Meghan also has her own luxury lifestyle brand called As Ever which offers a number of products including jams, preserves, spreads, Rosé, honey, teas, etc.