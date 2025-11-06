Kensington Palace shares new video as William stays in Brazil after Earthshot Prize event

Kensington Palace on Thursday shared a video ahead of the UN climate summit COP30 where he is due to represent King Charles.

"We're on the way to COP 30," says a woman in the video released on the Day 4 of William's visit to Brazil.

"This is our moment to generate real changes. The time is now to empower indigenous people." says another woman in the clip.

The heir to the British throne will stay in Brazil to attend the 30th UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP30, in Belém later this week, according to the British media.

William expressed optimism on Wednesday about tackling global environmental challenges at a star-studded event in Rio de Janeiro for the fifth edition of his EarthShot Prize.

Named in homage to John F. Kennedy's "moonshot" goal, the award was intended to foster significant environmental progress within a decade that has now reached its midpoint.

The prize, which aims to find innovations to combat climate change, and tackle other green issues, awards five winners 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) each to drive their projects.

Pop stars Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes, Brazilian musicians Gilberto Gil, Seu Jorge and Anitta, along with former Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel, were among those who appeared or performed at the ceremony.



