Meghan Markle told she's not ‘Kardashian' amid acting comeback

Meghan Markle is called out for her attempts to stay relevant with an acting comeback.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly set to star in a movie alongside Lily Collins and Brie Larson, is trying a new way to make a brand for herself.

Royal expert Alicia Liberty writes for Express: “As someone who’s spent the past few years chronicling Meghan Markle’s endless reinventions, I really thought we’d seen it all.”

She adds: “From the tell-all documentaries, the podcasts, the overpriced lifestyle brand. But the latest chapter in the Duchess of Sussex’s royalcomeback tour? A return to acting. And honestly, it’s enough to make anyone’s eyes roll clean out of their sockets.

Yes, that’s right. Meghan Markle is heading back to Hollywood, eight years after quitting showbiz to become a working royal.”

“This isn’t the Kardashians. It’s the Crown. And yet, from the moment Meghan realised royal life didn’t come with red carpets, it appears she seemed to lose interest.

“Now, Meghan’s return to acting feels like the next desperate move in her ongoing bid to stay relevant,”says the expert.