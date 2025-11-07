Prince William confronts ‘greatest challenge' at COP30

Prince William is stepping forward with his initiative about environment.

The Prince of Wales, who is currently in Brazil, turned to his Instagram on Thursday to share glimpses from the spirits of Earthshot Prize Awards.

He captioned the post: “At #COP30 in Belém, Brazil, the world is coming together to confront one of our greatest challenges and to champion those creating solutions.”

William adde: “The same spirit that drives @EarthshotPrize and @UnitedforWildlife can be seen here: a belief that through ingenuity, partnership, and determination, we can repair and protect our planet.”

Earlier at the at red carpet of the awards, William was joined by Hollywood A-listers.

The Prince of Wales walked alongside singers Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes in a dapper black velvet suit.