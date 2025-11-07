Queen Camilla plants a cross to mark Remembrance Day: Watch

Queen Camilla is paying a tribute to all those who lost their lives in war.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, Her Majesty has planted a cross at the 97th Field of Remembrance.

Advertisement

The moment, captured in a video, is shared on the official Instagram of the Royal Family.

The post reads: “In memory of all those who lost their lives at war.

“The Queen has planted a cross at the 97th Field of Remembrance, where she also spent time with veterans and serving military personnel.

“This year, there are over 300 plots of commemorative crosses outside @WestminsterAbbeyLondon. Since 1928, the land has been used for people to plant a cross in memory of a loved one,” notes the post.

This comes as Camilla’s step son, Prince Harry, also pens a tribute on Remembrance Day.

In the candid essay titled, "The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British", Harry notes: "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands – ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.”