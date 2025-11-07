Prince Harry ‘aware' Meghan is learning wrong lessons

Prince Harry is seemingly worried Meghan Markle is becoming more like Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke of Sussex is concerned as his wife has been likened to the former Duchess of York and has been accused of did cashing in her Royal connections.

A source says that the Duke "is aware" that things like that are "not a great look and ­Fergie-esque.”

"He's used to being universally loved," the source tells Mirror.

"Now it's the exact opposite: actively booed,” the source recounts time the couple were booed at a recent Dodgers game.

Meanwhile, expert Judi James notes that Meghan and Harry must have a plan in place and are well communicated over her social media.



"The balance between sharing glimpses a celeb's private life and invading their own privacy must hopefully be one that Harry and Meghan have taken on with a seriously like-minded approach, although Meghan does tend to be shown as the keener and more comfortable performer during their more recent 'private' clips," she says.