Prince William thanks Belem for 'warm welcome'

Prince William receives 'warm welcome' in Belem, Brazil

Prince William received a warm welcome in Belem, Brazil.

The Prince of Wales thanked Belem for their warm welcome in a special post.

Kensington Palace shared an adorable photo of William on the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The picture showed the heir to the British throne on his one knee posing with a young boy in Belem, Brazil.

The caption of the post shared on behalf of Prince William read, "Thank you for a very warm welcome in Belém!"

Royal fans flooded the comments section with their admiration for the future King of the Britain. One user wrote, "Princess Diana would be so incredibly proud."

Another added, "Hope you enjoyed meeting Brazil. Come back all the time! (If possible, with Kate and even the kids)."

"The most sweet picture!" the third comment read.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales also made his first speech on behalf of King Charles at the World Leaders Summit, which is part of the COP30 talks in Belém, Brazil.

In his speech, the eldest son of King Charles said, "Our children and grandchildren will stand on the shoulders of our collective action. Let us use these inspiring surroundings here in the heart of the Amazon to rise to meet this moment, not with hesitation, but with courage."

"Not with division, but with collaboration. Not with delay, but with decisive commitment," he added.