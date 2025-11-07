Meghan Markle ‘convenient' announcement clashes with William tour

Meghan Markle is accused of stealing Prince William’s thunder.

The Duchess of Sussex, who announced her acting comeback right at the time when Prince William was in Brazil for Earthshot Prize Awards, is questioned over her odd scheduling.

One user wrote on X: "Couldn’t this wait until Wills has left Rio."

Another said: "And she announces it conveniently whilst William is at Earth Shot."

Meanwhile, expert Alicia Keys writes for Express: “This isn’t the Kardashians. It’s the Crown. And yet, from the moment Meghan realised royal life didn’t come with red carpets, it appears she seemed to lose interest.

“Now, Meghan’s return to acting feels like the next desperate move in her ongoing bid to stay relevant,”says the expert.